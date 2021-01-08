Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump

TOLEDO & BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement Thursday morning stating: “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

“Just like a shopping mall can prevent people from passing things out in the middle of the mall, Facebook can decide who has access to their account and who doesn’t,” said University of Toledo political science professor Sam Nelson.

Nelson says he believes President Trump’s use of social media was a contributing factor to Wednesday’s violence on capitol hill.

“I wouldn’t lay all the blame on social media but it’s very concerning, the way in which social media is used for social mobilization, political mobilization, for good and for bad right?,” asked Nelson.

Facebook and Instagram’s ban of the president is joined In part by sites like Twitter, Snapchat, and Youtube who have all placed tighter restrictions on what he can post.

UT College of Law Professor Rebecca Zietlow explains that this is not a free speech issue.

“The first amendment only applies to the government,” said Zietlow. “It does not apply to private companies like Facebook and Twitter.”

Zietlow believes President Trump’s recent posts and speeches could be seen as evoking violence, which social media sites appear to be attempting to limit the spread of.

“You know what the president said yesterday at the rally, I could use that as a textbook hypo in my first amendment class for a type of example of a speech that is really likely illegal incitement,” said Zietlow.

“Social media is geared for a lot of marketing and sales, and one thing that Trump is really good at is marketing and sales,” said Bowling Green State Professor of Media Studies Dr. Radhika Gajjala. “We may not like what he’s saying, but he’s used it well.”

Over the last 4 year’s Dr. Gajjala has studied and observed President Trump’s presence online. Dr. Gajjala explains that both herself and Falcon graduate students have discovered links between the commander and chief and violence throughout their research.

“The fact that he’s been banned now after all of this physical stuff happened is actually quite ridiculous,” said Gajjala. “In a sense that if we who are researching in a small way can see these connections, are you trying to tell me these private companies didn’t know they were happening?”

Mark Zuckerberg has not set a date as to when the president’s account will be unlocked but did state the ban will last at least until United States President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

