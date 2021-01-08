McBride enters not guilty plea in beheading death of step-grandmother

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan man who is accused of killing his step-grandmother in February entered a new plea in court Friday morning.

Kenny McBride, 45, withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is set for April 19.

McBride remains in the Monroe County Jail. He’s facing charges of murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body of his 79-year-old step-grandmother, Cecelia Gibson inside a house in the 8800 block of Lewis Ave. in Bedford Township.

According to Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig, the body had been beheaded.

“So, obviously, it’s a very gruesome and troubling crime, to be sure,” Roehrig told television cameras after McBride’s arraignment.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

