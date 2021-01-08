Advertisement

McBride enters not guilty plea in beheading death of step-grandmother

Kenny McBride is accused of killing his step-grandmother in February 2020.
Kenny McBride is accused of killing his step-grandmother in February 2020.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan man who is accused of killing his step-grandmother in February entered a new plea in court Friday morning.

Kenny McBride, 45, withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is set for April 19.

McBride remains in the Monroe County Jail. He’s facing charges of murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body of his 79-year-old step-grandmother, Cecelia Gibson inside a house in the 8800 block of Lewis Ave. in Bedford Township.

According to Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig, the body had been beheaded.

“So, obviously, it’s a very gruesome and troubling crime, to be sure,” Roehrig told television cameras after McBride’s arraignment.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Allan Block speaks to 13abc during the Toledo Humane Society's PawVilion event in 2020.
Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo bust nets nearly $450,000 in drugs, firearms
Next Phase of Ohio's Vaccination Plan
Governor DeWine unveils schedule for Phase 1B Vaccination Plan
Monroe police identify dead man found in private lot
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

Latest News

Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Buckeye watch parties will be much smaller this year during the College Football National...
Buckeye watch parties smaller for 2021 National Championship
Papa’s Tavern was engulfed in flames on New Years’ Eve night, now the bar and music hall is...
East Toledo’s Papa’s Tavern looking to emerge from charred remains
-Possible side effects to COVID vaccine