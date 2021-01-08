Metroparks Meetup: “Metroparks After Dark” takes advantage of early winter sunsets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early sunsets in the winter aren’t often welcome for many... but for bikers and hikers alike, when darkness is falling -- the Metroparks are calling. The colder months usually count as planning time for the parks district, but the pandemic has brought a backburner idea to the forefront: Metroparks After Dark.

“It can be a really challenging time in Northwest Ohio to get outside... you’re heading to work in the dark, and heading home in the dark,” says Matt Killam, chief of outreach/experiences for Metroparks Toledo. “Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5pm-8pm, we keep the parks open so you can come out later after work to get a few miles in, or just stay later.”

The schedule is basically set through March, with Tuesday’s parks on a weekly rotation and Wednesday’s changing every month -- for example, Secor Metropark through January.

”If you’ve got a family and need to do some real planning -- which everyone can relate to, now that they’re daycare operators and 4th/5th grade teachers all of a sudden,” Killam jokes, “you can maybe alternate with your partner and get outside.”

The biking has proven especially popular so far, though even experienced bikers and trailrunners may need some reorientation: “We recommend you bring your own flashlight, look up and maybe plan your route before you come. It’s not a necessity, since we’ll help you a bit when you get here.”

The parks system has already been a welcome distraction through most of last year, and officials hope to keep the trend going in 2021. “Cabin fever is a real thing, seasonal depression is a real thing,” says Killam, “so our Metroparks programming, operations and frontline staff have really helped keep these parks clean, safe and natural.”

Click here for a full list of Metroparks After Dark dates and times.

