MI to begin vaccinating residents 65+

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Starting Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, health departments across Michigan can start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to any resident 65 and over. That’s if they have enough doses to go around.

Michiganders over age 65, some frontline essential workers can receive safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 11. Read more https://t.co/s9aHsNEwqT & find the latest data, info & #COVID19 news in Michigan at https://t.co/niRBexCYOy. #MaskUpMichigan pic.twitter.com/rbDPiPIBuJ — Michigan.gov (@migov) January 7, 2021

Kim Comerzan, Health Officer for the Monroe County Health Department, says Monroe County does not yet have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to begin offering it to seniors, but she and her staff are working to get those doses as soon as possible.

“We’re working, like I said, fast and furious to acquire vaccine, and as soon as we have vaccine supply, ample, to be able to open up clinics to those expanded populations, we will be doing that,” said Comerzan.

Michgan's chief medical executive gets COVID-19 vaccine shot. (MDHHS)

Right now, Monroe County and all other counties across Michigan, are still focused on inoculating first responders and frontline healthcare workers.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook, but we’ve asked people to please just be patient with us,” added Comerzan. “We’re doing everything we can, and as soon as we can have, you know, vaccine supply and we’re able to hold up clinics, we will absolutely be doing that and getting the information out.”

To keep tabs on the progress of the vaccine in Monroe County and to check for any announcements on distribution, click HERE.

