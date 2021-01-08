Nearly $1.7 million awarded to local non-profits through special fund

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Greater Toledo Community Foundation has awarded nearly $1.7 Million in grants to local non-profit organizations through a special fund focused on one neighborhood. The money is from the ProMedica Junction Neighborhood Fund. The goal is to make a difference in the community for generations to come.

Family House is one of 13 non-profit organizations that was awarded money through the special ProMedica fund. The shelter will receive $62,000 to help with everything from daycare to basic needs.

“I am a servant, and these dollars will allow Family House to serve in a greater capacity and assist more people,” says Dr. Tonia Pace, Executive Director at the shelter.

“We are proud of the fact that we don’t just give money away,” says Keith Burwell, President of GTCF. We make investments that raise up those in the neighborhoods we work in.”

The fund focuses on education, training, health and wellness, jobs, and finances, as well as stable housing.

Other organizations that received money include Art Tatum Zone, The Toledo Museum of Art, Junction Coalition, Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor, The Zepf Center, The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, and Neighborhood Health Association. To learn more, get connected to toledocf.org.

