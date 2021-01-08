Perrysburg Schools prepare for Covid-19 vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools had a meeting with the Wood County Health Department today.

They are working on a plan to vaccinate over 800 teachers and employees in the district.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says, “not only is it the teachers, the custodians, the cafeteria, bus drivers, administration and then your coaches and psychologists, so when you start looking at those daily contacts it begins to expand.”

Face to face learning is set to resume next week. Elementary students will return 4X a week.

Secondary will return on a hybrid model twice a week.

“What we are doing is coming up with a plan so that when we get a phone call that a vaccine is ready, we can be able to roll.”

