Advertisement

Perrysburg Schools prepare for Covid-19 vaccine

The district will need more than 800 doses to cover teachers and staff
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools had a meeting with the Wood County Health Department today.

They are working on a plan to vaccinate over 800 teachers and employees in the district.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says, “not only is it the teachers, the custodians, the cafeteria, bus drivers, administration and then your coaches and psychologists, so when you start looking at those daily contacts it begins to expand.”

Face to face learning is set to resume next week. Elementary students will return 4X a week.

Secondary will return on a hybrid model twice a week.

“What we are doing is coming up with a plan so that when we get a phone call that a vaccine is ready, we can be able to roll.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Allan Block speaks to 13abc during the Toledo Humane Society's PawVilion event in 2020.
Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo bust nets nearly $450,000 in drugs, firearms
Next Phase of Ohio's Vaccination Plan
Governor DeWine unveils schedule for Phase 1B Vaccination Plan
Monroe police identify dead man found in private lot
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

Latest News

Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan. 9, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Buckeye watch parties will be much smaller this year during the College Football National...
Buckeye watch parties smaller for 2021 National Championship
Papa’s Tavern was engulfed in flames on New Years’ Eve night, now the bar and music hall is...
East Toledo’s Papa’s Tavern looking to emerge from charred remains
-Possible side effects to COVID vaccine