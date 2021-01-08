Advertisement

Racial Double Standard: The lack of police response during the riot at the Capitol

Pictures show stark contrast in police response to riot at the Capitol
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rioters pushed their way past capitol police, ransacked, looted, and assaulted police. Dr. Patrice McClellan is the president of The Ronald Group and a race scholar. She says the images revealed more than just a riot.

“The images solidify the double standard that communities of color have been talking about,” said Dr. Patrice McClellan.

She says there’s a difference how law enforcement policed Black Lives Matter protests and how they handle white rioters.

“It really showed black, indigenous, people of color, that their lives are not valued in the same way, that there are very stark rules and differences on what they can and can’t do,” said Dr. McClellan.

Dr. McClellan says the violence at the capitol sent a strong message about race in America.

“What does this teach those that have privilege? It teaches them that they can do whatever the H-E-double hockey sticks they want to do. That was clearly evident yesterday. So, we really need to dissect, not only in communities of color, but also in privileged communities - what are the lessons that you learned? Because we saw yesterday the lessons that they learned over centuries are not beneficial for the rest of us,” said Dr. Patrice McClellan.

How do we right the wrongs of racial injustice?

“What we are asking and demanding at this point is that our white brothers and sisters who claim to be allies. That they then join us and say you know what I saw it, I saw it and now I see you. Now I hear you and what can I do to help you. That’s how we rectify this thing. It just can’t be communities of color screaming for the rooftop,” said Dr. McClellan.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As...
U.S. Attorney warns that Capitol protesters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable”
Stand Your Ground Law
Controversial Stand Your Ground law takes effect in 90 days
Lynn Gibbs stands with other members in Washington D.C.
Local Republican club witnesses siege on Capitol Hill
Toledo City Council is considering add new regulations in the zoning of small box discount...
Toledo city council considers new regulations for dollar stores

Latest News

Facebook’s CEO announced Thursday an indefinite ban of President Donald Trump from its site and...
Local professors weigh in on Facebook’s ban of President Trump
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Racial double standard in police response to riot at the Capitol
Experts expect some down swings
2021 Stock Market outlook
Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades and storm U.S. Capitol.
Northwest Ohio reacts to violence in Washington D.C.