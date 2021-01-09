Advertisement

Buckeye watch parties smaller for 2021 National Championship

Remote viewing the order of the day with Ohio’s curfew at 10:00 PM
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time since 2015, the Ohio State University Buckeyes are headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship. This time around, the in-person celebrations are set to be much different.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is maintaining the curfew put in place during the pandemic, effectively closing bars and restaurants at 10:00 PM. For many fans, that means watch parties will be small gatherings at homes or virtual, remote experiences with friends and family.

“We used to have a huge party in a barn with a band and everything,” said Mark Hepfinger, who lives in the Shoreland area of Toledo. “This year, with the COVID, we have to tone it down and it’s just a select, you know, small group of people that have consistently been together so that we’re staying safe.”

His neighbor, Kellie Schlachter echoed that sentiment. Her son graduated from OSU, and her yard is decorated for the season, including football season.

“This year with COVID and everything, it’s probably just going to be myself and my husband at home,” said Schlachter.

You may not be able to hear and see the crowd all together, but Buckeye Nation will be watching and cheering at their screens as one.

