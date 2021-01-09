Advertisement

Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.

Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) -- rescued two children from a house fire in Springfield Twp.(LCSO)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two children are safe after being trapped in a house that was on fire in Springfield Township Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Twp. Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 911 call in reference to a house on fire in the 25-hundred block of Michael Lane shortly before 5 a.m.

Captain Tricia White, with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, tells 13abc that Deputy Ray Lemble, Deputy Christopher Bunker, and Deputy Craig Barth were in the area and were first to arrive on the scene.

Upon arrival, the deputies heard a young man screaming that his brother and sister were trapped on the second floor of the home, Cpt. White said.

Crews on scene of a working house fire. Initial report of 2 kids trapped in the house that were assisted to safety with...

Posted by Springfield Twp Fire Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

The deputies then kicked open a locked gate and found a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl leaning out a second-floor window. According to Cpt. White, the deputies were able to help the two children jump out of the window and safely catch them.

The Springfield Twp. Fire Department responded within a few minutes later and put out the fire.

The two children were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and expected to make a full recovery.

Two dogs died in the fire, according to Cpt. White.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

