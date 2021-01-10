BGSU students and staff react to President Trump’s Twitter ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - President Donald Trump has now officially been suspended permanently from social media site Twitter.

Trump’s Twitter ban comes with apps like Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Google, and Youtube all placing their own restrictions on the Commander and Chief.

“He’s putting harm out in the world so I don’t see why it should be a problem that he’s being silenced,” said BGSU student Lilian Grace.

“It’s Twitter’s opinion to shut him down,” said BGSU student Noah Bricker. “Twitter did what they thought was right.”

Twitter released a statement Friday evening explaining that the ban comes after a close review of Trump’s tweets stating quote: “We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Falcon students have mixed opinions about whether the move violates the President’s freedom of speech.

“I don’t believe people should be silenced for speaking what they believe, even if some of the information isn’t credible,” said Bricker.

“Free speech doesn’t necessarily mean free hate speech,” said Grace. “A lot of what he’s tweeting about is really harmful to many communities.”

“I feel like free speech is important but keep in mind the platform that you’re using is a private company you have to follow their rules,” said BGSU student Tommy Marquart

Over the last 4 year’s BGSU Professor of Media Studies, Dr. Radhika Gajjala has observed President Donald Trump’s powerful presence online.

“Social media is used for a lot of marketing and sales, and the thing that Trump is really good at is marketing and sales,” said Dr. Gajjala. “He’s used it well, we might not like what he’s saying, but he’s used it well.

Dr. Gajjala says her research with graduate students discovered links between Trump on social media with violence.

“The fact that he’s been banned now after all of this physical stuff happened is actually quite ridiculous,” said Gajjala. “In a sense that if we who are researching in a small way can see these connections, are you trying to tell me these private companies didn’t know they were happening?”

BGSU students and staff agree that the action throughout the past week will forever be a learning tool for the future.

“In the end that’s what our nation stands for, teaching the next generation to build upon the accomplishments and the failures of what we’ve done as a nation,” said Noah Bricker.

