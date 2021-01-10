Advertisement

Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

The announcement came Saturday.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was reportedly hospitalized in Rome on Dec. 26 for a previous health issue.

Pope Francis first tapped Soccorsi to be his personal doctor in 2015.

It’s not clear when he was last in contact with the pope.

The pontiff has said the Vatican will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week, and that he will be in line to receive the shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some BGSU students believe President Trump’s tweets are partially responsible for inciting...
BGSU students and staff react to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Susan Allan Block speaks to 13abc during the Toledo Humane Society's PawVilion event in 2020.
Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

Latest News

A diver searches for the remains of a crashed Indonesian jet on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane’s black boxes
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday, Jan. 10.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday crash
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
Patric Ferguson, 29, left, is accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty. His...
Memphis officer charged in man’s abduction, killing