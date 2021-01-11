Browns record first playoff win in nearly 30 years

PITTSBURGH (WOIO) - The Browns’ 48-37 victory over the Steelers was the first time since the 1994 season, the team won a playoff game, and the significance was not lost on those in the organization.

“It means a lot,” running back Kareem Hunt said. “It shows that we are making progress here. I believe we are going to be a real good football team for a long time. Being from the City of Cleveland, it is huge. Honestly, I could not be any happier. Growing up as a kid on the East Side, being able to help this team win and being a part of something great and changing the culture means a lot to me.”

Special Teams coordinator Mike Priefer, also a Cleveland native, said while the game wasn’t just big for the Browns as a whole.

“This was a huge, huge game for me personally, as well,” Priefer said. “I had my wife and all four of my kids at the game, in the stands right behind us. It was awesome.”

Before the game, which the Browns led off by scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gained the ire of Browns fans and players when he said “the Browns is the Browns.”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Sunday night’s performance spoke for itself.

“Any talk like that is going to be disrespectful to anybody on any team,” Garrett said. “We definitely did not appreciate it. I think we made that known tonight with our performance.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said he hopes Sunday night’s win is just the beginning.

“The things that we have been talking about and the guys and the new pieces that were brought in here, I told people we were all brought in here for a reason and you are starting to see that,” Mayfield said. “That is why I continue to talk about the new standard and turning this thing into a winning culture.”

