Advertisement

Car takes down power wires in Northwood crash

A car ran into a power pole during a crash Sunday, Jan. 10 in Northwood.
A car ran into a power pole during a crash Sunday, Jan. 10 in Northwood.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was cited after they were involved in a single-car crash Sunday morning on Woodville Road in Northwood.

According to police, the driver went left of center for unknown reasons, hitting a street light pole and bringing down the wires. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Toledo Edison was on scene to clean up the wires and brace the pole until it can be permanently fixed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some BGSU students believe President Trump’s tweets are partially responsible for inciting...
BGSU students and staff react to President Trump’s Twitter ban
Three Lucas County Sheriff's deputies -- Bunker (left), Lemble (center), and Barth (right) --...
Two children rescued from house fire in Springfield Twp.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Susan Allan Block speaks to 13abc during the Toledo Humane Society's PawVilion event in 2020.
Susan Allan Block resigns from Ohio Arts Council following backlash
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday, Jan. 10.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday crash
Quiet for the next few days... then rain/snow returns to take us into next weekend. Dan Smith...
1/10: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Jan. 10, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Jan. 10, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Some BGSU students believe President Trump’s tweets are partially responsible for inciting...
BGSU students and staff react to President Trump’s Twitter ban