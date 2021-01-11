Car takes down power wires in Northwood crash

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was cited after they were involved in a single-car crash Sunday morning on Woodville Road in Northwood.

According to police, the driver went left of center for unknown reasons, hitting a street light pole and bringing down the wires. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Toledo Edison was on scene to clean up the wires and brace the pole until it can be permanently fixed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.