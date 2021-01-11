COVID-19 contact tracing course at local community college

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Contact tracing has been an important part of the fight against COVID-19. But health departments and businesses don’t always have enough people to do the tracing work. So a Northwest Ohio community college is offering a course to help change that.

Terra State has a training course dedicated to teaching proper CDC protocols for tracing the virus. The online course is open to anyone. It takes anywhere from a week to two weeks to complete.

Jennifer Kin is the Campus Safety Manager at Terra State, as well as the COVID Coordinator for the school. She’s signed up for the contact tracing course.

“I think it is our duty to help out, and do what we can during this pandemic. This will give me heightened knowledge of new information and best practices,” she says.

And there are plenty of job opportunities in this area right now.

Holly Hoffman is the Coordinator of Workforce and Community Education at Terra State.

“There are a lot of health departments and state jobs for contact tracers right now. Many of them are paying $15-$20 an hour for the temporary positions,” says Hoffman.

Terra State partnered with Clark State Community College for the course. If you’re interested, the training program is now underway. The first installment of the class started Monday, but the course will be offered every two weeks. The cost is $75.

You can call (419) 559-2464 for more information, or log on to terra.edu/tracing

