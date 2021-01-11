Advertisement

COVID-19 contact tracing course at local community college

The online course is being offered at Terra State in Fremont
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Contact tracing has been an important part of the fight against COVID-19. But health departments and businesses don’t always have enough people to do the tracing work. So a Northwest Ohio community college is offering a course to help change that.

Terra State has a training course dedicated to teaching proper CDC protocols for tracing the virus. The online course is open to anyone. It takes anywhere from a week to two weeks to complete.

Jennifer Kin is the Campus Safety Manager at Terra State, as well as the COVID Coordinator for the school. She’s signed up for the contact tracing course.

“I think it is our duty to help out, and do what we can during this pandemic. This will give me heightened knowledge of new information and best practices,” she says.

And there are plenty of job opportunities in this area right now.

Holly Hoffman is the Coordinator of Workforce and Community Education at Terra State.

“There are a lot of health departments and state jobs for contact tracers right now. Many of them are paying $15-$20 an hour for the temporary positions,” says Hoffman.

Terra State partnered with Clark State Community College for the course. If you’re interested, the training program is now underway. The first installment of the class started Monday, but the course will be offered every two weeks. The cost is $75.

You can call (419) 559-2464 for more information, or log on to terra.edu/tracing

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from...
Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership
Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Latest News

Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.
Former UT football coach Murphy dies at 88
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening Friday, Jan. 15.
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend
Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT offering free COVID tests for students, faculty, and staff
Michigan State Police
Michigan man dies in Monday morning crash