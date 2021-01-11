Crash closes N. Expressway Dr. on Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after two cars crashed Monday morning on N. Expressway Dr. and the Polish Village overpass.

According to Toledo Police, a red car pulled in front of a black car, causing a collision. The black car went off the road and stopped just before rolling completely down into a ditch.

One person from the black car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed N. Expressway Dr. at the intersection, causing a small backup.

