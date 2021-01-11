Advertisement

Crash closes N. Expressway Dr. on Monday morning

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Monday, Jan. 11 on N. Expressway Dr.
One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Monday, Jan. 11 on N. Expressway Dr.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after two cars crashed Monday morning on N. Expressway Dr. and the Polish Village overpass.

According to Toledo Police, a red car pulled in front of a black car, causing a collision. The black car went off the road and stopped just before rolling completely down into a ditch.

One person from the black car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed N. Expressway Dr. at the intersection, causing a small backup.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from...
Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership
Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Latest News

Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.
Former UT football coach Murphy dies at 88
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening Friday, Jan. 15.
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend
Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT offering free COVID tests for students, faculty, and staff
Michigan State Police
Michigan man dies in Monday morning crash