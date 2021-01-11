FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News warns of armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol. The protests are scheduled to begin late this week and run through Inauguration Day.

“As of 10 January, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said.

The protests follow riots that erupted at the U.S Capitol last week, leading to the death of five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

Media reports indicate far-right online forums are planning for marches in all state capitals and specifically mention Columbus. According to The Columbus Dispatch, state officials are declining to discuss preparations for any potential protests.

The Dispach reached out to various state leaders, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is responsible for security at the Statehouse. Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan, patrol spokesman, said the Patrol would not comment on planning due to security concerns.

“Security is something we are continually evaluating and taking actions to enhance,” Cvetan told The Dispatch.

A day after the U.S. Capitol riot, the Michigan State Capitol was shut down for more than two hours after a bomb threat was called into the Capitol Facilities Control Office on Thursday morning. The building was reopened a few hours later.

