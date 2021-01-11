Advertisement

Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four individuals have been disciplined regarding the death of inmate Aaron Ferguson on September 11.

An internal affairs investigation was conducted to review his incarceration in its entirety for any possible policy and procedure violations. During the course of this investigation it was determined that four Lucas County Sheriff’s Office employees violated LCSO rules and regulations.

Those charges were sustained for all four.

Nurses Tammy Willoughby and Denise Luettke received 45 day unpaid suspensions for ‘incompetency or inefficiency’.

Counselor Holly Garrett and Corrections Office Timothy Vining were issued a written warning for ‘logs violations’.

Ferguson’s parents raised concerns over the treatment of their son in December, saying COVID fears had kept him from receiving proper treatment prior to his death.

