January 11th Weather Forecast

Calm & Dry Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Friday. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday. The weekend will be colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

