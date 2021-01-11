Advertisement

Officer injured while taking suspect into custody

Gabriel Taylor was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 10 and charged with having weapons under disability.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was injured Sunday afternoon while crews were responding to a shot spotter alert.

Toledo Police received a shot spotter alert for the 2100 block of Horton around 3:30 p.m. Officers found a group of men on the front lawn of a home and conducted a suspect stop, but one man, Gabriel Taylor fled on foot.

Officers apprehended Taylor after a short pursuit, and a loaded handgun was found in his possession. Another loaded handgun was also recovered.

While attempting to take Taylor into custody, an officer injured his knee when Taylor fell on it. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Taylor was treated at the hospital after officers used a Taser to take him into custody. He was released from the hospital and booked into Lucas County Jail, charged with having weapons under disability.

