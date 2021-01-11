Advertisement

Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership

Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from Charlie's Dodge on Dec. 29.
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from Charlie's Dodge on Dec. 29.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Four suspects were arrested by Maumee Police after they allegedly stole more than 40 sets of keys from Charlie’s Dodge.

Authorities received an alarm call at Charlie’s Dodge on December 29. While they were responding, the dispatcher gave updates to the officers from the live video feed the alarm company provided.

On December 29, 2020 Maumee PD received an alarm call at Charlie’s Dodge. While police crews were responding,...

Posted by Maumee Police Division on Monday, January 11, 2021

There were masked suspects running from the building at the time of the alarm. A Maumee Police patrolman found a suspicious vehicle fleeing the area and initiated a traffic stop, finding the four suspects and stolen keys.

The suspects allegedly damaged the entry door and interior office windows, along with other areas of the building while searching for the keys.

