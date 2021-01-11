Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Four suspects were arrested by Maumee Police after they allegedly stole more than 40 sets of keys from Charlie’s Dodge.

Authorities received an alarm call at Charlie’s Dodge on December 29. While they were responding, the dispatcher gave updates to the officers from the live video feed the alarm company provided.

There were masked suspects running from the building at the time of the alarm. A Maumee Police patrolman found a suspicious vehicle fleeing the area and initiated a traffic stop, finding the four suspects and stolen keys.

The suspects allegedly damaged the entry door and interior office windows, along with other areas of the building while searching for the keys.

