Woman changed with felonious assault for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was in court Monday after police say she stabbed her live-in boyfriend during an argument on Friday.

Tyonnia Haynes, 24, is charged with felonious assault. Her bond was set at $100,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to authorities, Haynes allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument at an apartment in the 900 block of Gribbin Lane in Toledo. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

Haynes will be back in court on January 19.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.