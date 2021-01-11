Advertisement

Woman changed with felonious assault for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

Tyonnia Haynes, 24, is charged with felonious assault.
Tyonnia Haynes, 24, is charged with felonious assault.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was in court Monday after police say she stabbed her live-in boyfriend during an argument on Friday.

Tyonnia Haynes, 24, is charged with felonious assault. Her bond was set at $100,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to authorities, Haynes allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument at an apartment in the 900 block of Gribbin Lane in Toledo. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

Haynes will be back in court on January 19.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from...
Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership
Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Latest News

Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.
Former UT football coach Murphy dies at 88
Authorities are looking for these two suspects in connection with eight stolen laptops from the...
Detectives searching for suspects who stole laptops
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening Friday, Jan. 15.
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend
Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT offering free COVID tests for students, faculty, and staff