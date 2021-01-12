A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 31-year-old Ashley Dawn Sallie died suddenly from a lethal dose of Fentanyl on January 1.

Sallie struggled with addiction for 10 years.

But that’s not what her mother, PJ Champion Sallie, wants you to remember about her beautiful daughter.

In Ashley’s obituary, Sallie wrote “My grieving mother’s plea is for you to reserve judgment for just a moment & see my daughter as those that love her do. You see, the stigma of addiction is so incredibly hard on those with addictions, as well as those that love them.”

The obituary has gone viral around the country touching the countless lives of those who have lost a loved one to addiction. “I want them to see who they were before the drugs. And who they were when they were working so hard to get clean and they actually had hope.”

It is a plea from a wounded mother’s soul. Sallie has lost both of her daughters to addiction. Her daughter Christina died almost four years ago from a heroin overdose. Sallie is now raising both her daughter’s children and wants others to know there is strength in fighting back against the stigma of addiction. “There is something past anger now. It’s just going to drive me on,” says Sallie.

When Christina died, Sallie started a closed Facebook group called “Not In Vain” for mothers who needed support after losing a child to addiction. It’s available through a request to mothers who need support. https://notinvainmoms.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/1382771988498065. “It’s disastrous It’s catastrophic the loss that is in those families after the addicts gone because they were all fighting to save their loved one.”

There were also a couple of documentaries and support groups that Ashley took part in that did help her achieve sobriety for almost two years at one point. Sallie asked that links be passed on with the hope that it can help others connect with support and services.

http://www.teamrecovery.org/ or 419-561-LIFE

https://onethedocumentary.com

https://www.springgreen.org

