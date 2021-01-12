Advertisement

Corrections Officer survives COVID-19 after month-long hospitalization

Josh Solis was in the ICU and woke up two weeks later
By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Josh Solis says he is lucky to be alive.

The 26-year-old spent more than 30 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Solis is a corrections officer at the Toledo Correctional Institution. He’s worked there for more than five years. December 5th was the last time he went to work- just a few days later, he was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Solis says he started having what he describes as a terrible cough and then he spiked a fever.

“My temperature was 104 and I said take me back to the emergency room and that’s where my memory stops,” says Solis.

Shortly after arriving at Flower Hospital, Solis says he was put on a ventilator and woke up two weeks later. He spent a total of 34 days away from home. After making some improvements, he went from the ICU to a regular room and eventually entered rehab to work on learning to walk again and get out of bed.

“Within a week and a half I went from needing a machine to get out of bed to walking that to me is a blessing,” says Solis.

Solis just returned home and is thanking all of the healthcare workers, family and friends that are sending support. He is not 100%, but is working to gain strength and plans to return to work at TOCI soon. In the meantime, Solis says he is simply grateful to be alive.

“I’m grateful that I am still here because I know everyone else didn’t get this lucky,” says Solis.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from...
Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership
Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Latest News

Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.
Former UT football coach Murphy dies at 88
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening Friday, Jan. 15.
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend
Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT offering free COVID tests for students, faculty, and staff
Michigan State Police
Michigan man dies in Monday morning crash