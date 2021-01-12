Corrections Officer survives COVID-19 after month-long hospitalization

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Josh Solis says he is lucky to be alive.

The 26-year-old spent more than 30 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Solis is a corrections officer at the Toledo Correctional Institution. He’s worked there for more than five years. December 5th was the last time he went to work- just a few days later, he was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Solis says he started having what he describes as a terrible cough and then he spiked a fever.

“My temperature was 104 and I said take me back to the emergency room and that’s where my memory stops,” says Solis.

Shortly after arriving at Flower Hospital, Solis says he was put on a ventilator and woke up two weeks later. He spent a total of 34 days away from home. After making some improvements, he went from the ICU to a regular room and eventually entered rehab to work on learning to walk again and get out of bed.

“Within a week and a half I went from needing a machine to get out of bed to walking that to me is a blessing,” says Solis.

Solis just returned home and is thanking all of the healthcare workers, family and friends that are sending support. He is not 100%, but is working to gain strength and plans to return to work at TOCI soon. In the meantime, Solis says he is simply grateful to be alive.

“I’m grateful that I am still here because I know everyone else didn’t get this lucky,” says Solis.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.