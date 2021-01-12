First Responder of the Week: Mark Mack

NEW RIEGEL, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of New Riegel is a place where you know most of the people that live in town. One of the familiar faces serving the community is Mark Mack. Mack runs the New Riegel grain elevator by day and in his spare time serves as an EMT for the village. Mack says he considers his life-saving abilities a hobby.

“I just like helping people,” says Mack.

For more than 40 years, this hometown hero has answered the call for help. In his time serving as an EMT he has encountered friends, family, and former teachers that need help. Over the years, his wife Judy says the mission of helping others has become a family affair. Judy is a retired nurse and two of the couple’s sons followed in Mark’s footsteps, working alongside him as EMTs. Judy tells 13abc anytime the pager goes off, she prays for the families of the person needing help. It’s her way of showing support.

Mark is 61-years-old and says he will continue hopping in the squad as long as he can. Mack says being able to help those in crisis in the place he calls home is simply his way of serving.

“It’s just a way to pay back the community for the way they’ve supported us,” says Mack.

Mark Mack with New Rigel EMS is the 13abc First Responder of the Week.

