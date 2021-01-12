Advertisement

Former UT football coach Murphy dies at 88

Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.
Former Toledo football coach Jack Murphy died at the age of 88.(University of Toledo)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former University of Toledo football coach Jack Murphy, who helped lead the Rockets to a 12-0 record in 1971, died on January 9 at the age of 88.

Murphy was the Rockets head coach from 1971-76. The team’s perfect record in his first season capped off a 35-0 run from 1969-71, including a third straight Mid-American Conference title and a Tangerine Bowl win. Murphy was named MAC Coach of the Year.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Coach Jack Murphy, a true Rocket legend,” Toledo Vice President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him.”

Current Rockets coach Jason Candle added, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Murphy. Coach Murphy was a great man who had a tremendous impact on the foundation of Rocket football. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Murphy joined the UT staff as an assistant coach in 1960 and rose to defensive coordinator in 1963. In five of Murphy’s last six seasons as defensive coordinator, the Rockets were in the top 10 nationally in total defense, including a No. 1 ranking in 1969.

Murphy left Toledo in 1970 to become the head coach at Heidelberg, his alma mater, but returned to assume the reins in Toledo in 1971.

Murphy was inducted into the University of Toledo’s Varsity T Hall of Fame in 1997.

A drive-thru memorial service in Lot 10 near the Glass Bowl is being planned by Murphy’s family and friends. Further information will be forthcoming when it is available.

In lieu of flowers, Murphy’s family have asked that donations be made to the Jack and Carol Murphy Fund at the University of Toledo Foundation. The fund provides scholarships for UToledo student-athletes and can be accessed online at: UTRockets.com/Murphy.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
FBI memo warns of armed protests at state capitols, U.S. Capitol
Maumee officers apprehended four suspects who allegedly stole more than 40 key sets from...
Suspects arrested with more than 40 sets of keys from Maumee car dealership
Jail administrators investigate inmate's death
Four people disciplined in the jail death of Aaron Ferguson

Latest News

Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening Friday, Jan. 15.
Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend
Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT offering free COVID tests for students, faculty, and staff
Michigan State Police
Michigan man dies in Monday morning crash