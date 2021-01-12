Advertisement

January 12th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Mild This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy north of US 6 today, with more sunshine south. Those that get the sunshine could warm up near 40. Highs will be in the middle 30s north. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy, dry, and mild with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are likely on Friday with little to no snow accumulation. A few snow showers are possible Saturday through Monday with highs in the low 30s.

