Jera’s Heavenly Sweet Bakery moves to West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While many businesses are going belly up because of the pandemic, a local business owner is thanking the community for helping her business to survive.

The owner of Jera’s Heavenly Sweet, a black owned business, is praising the Toledo community.

The pandemic has affected many small businesses. Some were forced to close but Jera Stewart says her bakery has weathered the storm. She explained how she’s making it through the pandemic.

“A lot of prayer literally,” said Jera Stewart.

She also credits the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The Black Lives Matter movement were seeking out black owned businesses. The community was phenomenal,” said Stewart.

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet has a Facebook page, but the owner says not a budget for digital advertising.

“It started drying up down here quickly. I believe that we have like 1000 people in this building and now it’s down to 300 right now. People kept thinking they were going to come back in a month or two. After a while we don’t know when we’re coming back. It kept going longer and longer. Who knew COVID-19 was going to do all this craziness,” said Stewart.

The small business owner is stepping out on faith. The bakery was located in downtown Toledo underneath the Renaissance Hotel. The owner is moving the bakery to 3059 West Bancroft near the University of Toledo and old Orchard Neighborhood.

“We’re closer into the neighborhood. We’re centrally located. The parking will not be an issue. Construction down here was a lot of issue. Even if COVID-19 sticks around for a minute and we hope it doesn’t. We will probably be okay.”

The owner hopes to open the new location on Bancroft in February.

