Michigan man dies in Monday morning crash

WOODSTOCK TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One man died and a 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Lenawee County.

Police determined a pickup truck went left of center while traveling south on US 127 near Mason St. in Addison, striking a semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old man from Napoleon, Mich., died from his injuries. A passenger in the pickup, a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old man from Pleasant Lake, Mich., was treated and the scene and released.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. The Michigan State Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.