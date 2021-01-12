Napoleon Police Department receives life-saving equipment for K-9 officer

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Every day 3-year-old K-9 Officer “Luke” suits up for work. The German Shepherd proudly serves the streets of Napoleon from Squad Car 25.

“It’s so important knowing that Luke is as safe as he can be in our line of work,” said Napoleon PD Patrolman and K-9 Handler Rob Lipscomb.

When on duty Luke now wears a custom-made protective vest.

“Luke’s vest is the same vest that I wear,” said Lipscomb. “It’s a little bit of ease of mind.”

Patrolman Lipscomb believes the ballistic vest provides his partner Luke a layer of defense while they conduct drug busts, evidence searches, and suspect tracking. The vest comes as a donation from the nationwide non-profit organization: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

“We want them to know that these dogs’ lives matter,” said Vested Interest President and Founder Sandy Marcal. “We want them to go home with their partner at the end of every shift. We know how important the dog is to their handler, their community, and also to us.”

Napoleon officers say Luke’s life matters most to the people of Napoleon. Lt. Edward Legg explains residents alone raised over $19,000 to bring Luke onto the force.

“We work for them and we just want to do the best job we can and they understand that,” said Administrative Lieutenant Legg. “They know that having a dog is one of those ways of us being able to enforce laws and keep them safe.”

Officer Lipscomb describes Luke as not only a partner but a part of his family, and a part of families across the City of Napoleon.

“He stays with me every day all day long,” said Lipscomb. “He loves playing with my kids, cuddling up with them, he’s just an amazing partner and addition to this office.”

