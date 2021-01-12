New 24-hour gym combines heat with exercise

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you are looking to turn up the heat on your workouts, there’s a new place in town to do just that.

Hotworx is opening a fitness center on Monroe Street.

The center combines heat, infrared energy with exercise. Anne White is the owner. She tells 13ABC, ”It provides an amazing detoxification so people hold a lot of chemicals, toxins in their fat, an what happens at 125 degrees, which is where the sauna is at actually gets a fat sweat, it gets all these yucky things in your body out, while raising your core metabolism, increases your core temperature, which gives you a huge calorie burn.”

White says there’s a private workout for everyone, whether you’re a beginner or an elite athlete. She says, “Our son discovered this in Texas, he’s an athlete down there with his team ad fell in love with it, he said Mom this is the best workout, it recovers your muscles, and just increases your endurance.”

This is the first HotWorx to open in the state of Ohio. There are hundreds across the country. A Hotworx facility will be coming to Perrysburg in February as well.

Members can choose various workouts from hot yoga to high intensity interval training, All workouts are taught by a certified virtual instructor. A soft grand opening will take place Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.