New chapter for Toledo’s Pythian Castle on the horizon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Pythian Castle has been a landmark in Downtown Toledo for more than a century, and now it is one step closer to being ready for a new chapter. Built in 1890 for the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal organization still operating today, the castle has been vacant since 1974. Its rebirth is a labor of love that’s been decades in the making.

“I first fell in love with the building when I came downtown as a young real estate agent more than 30 years ago,” says Dave Ball, who bought the building in 2016.

The 35,000-square-foot building has five floors and could become a combination office, commercial, or residential space. When Dave and his brother Dean, the project manager, started the renovations, the roof and all the floors had collapsed into the basement. There were also a number of structural issues.

“It seems a lot of little steps along the way. Then you step back and say ‘look what we did.’ I’m very proud of it,” says Dean. “My brother and I are also extremely proud of the crew working on this project. They have done an amazing job.”

So far they have invested about $1.5 million in the project. The goal is to have the castle ready for its next chapter this spring.

Dave started marketing the space this week so we’ll soon know what the next century has in store for the Toledo gem. You can follow the renovations on their Facebook page.

