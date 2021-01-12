Ohioans 80 or older can get COVID vaccine next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will begin dispersing the vaccination for the COVID-19 virus to those 80 years old and older starting next week.

Those 80+ are approx. 420,000 people. As of now, we expect to receive around 100,000 vaccines next week for this age group, so it will take some time to vaccinate this group. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 12, 2021

The state will then begin a cascading dispersal, wherein every week after the January 19 start, the vaccine will be eligible for those a little younger.

On January 25, those 75 and older can get the vaccine. On February 1, those 70 and older can get it, and so on.

More guidance will be provided on Thursday when the Ohio Department of Health will post information on what providers are being allocated vaccinations for next week.

Residents will be able to search by zip code and by county.

800 providers have been picked out of 1900 that applied to begin the Phase 1B group of 80+.

County EMAs and Health Departments will hold news conferences tomorrow and Thursday to identify providers and where people can get shots.

The governor also ordered hospitals to finish their vaccines by midnight Sunday – if they don’t, state will take back vaccines so they can be put in the pool to vaccinate the 80+ group.

