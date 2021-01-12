Organizers announce cancellation of 2021 North American International Auto Show

TROY, Mich. (WTVG) - The North American International Auto Show won’t hold its annual auto show this year as planned, but that doesn’t mean auto enthusiasts are left without a marquee event in Michigan.

Instead, organizers announced the new Motor Bella, an outdoor event held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

“The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing

business,” said Executive Director Rod Alberts. “This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products.”

Motor Bella will be held from September 21-26 at M1 Concourse, an 87-acre outdoor facility. Plans call for 1.6 million square feet of dynamic vehicle and technology display space, including terrain ideal for showcasing off-roading capabilities. M1 Concourse also offers a 1.5-mile hot track on the grounds for technology and vehicle demonstrations.

Dates for the 2021 Motor Bella are:

Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21

AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23

Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26

