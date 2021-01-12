Ottawa Park Ice Rink opening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another piece of outdoor fun is returning to northwest Ohio when the Ottawa Park Ice Rink opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

All visitors must have their temperatures taken upon entry. Anyone with a fever above 100 degrees will be denied entry. Masks must be worn at all times, indoors and out. Masks can be removed when sitting and eating.

Capacity will be capped at 35 skaters at one time during open skate due to COVID-19 guidelines. The open skate sessions 90 minutes to two hours.

Monday sessions are 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday sessions are 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday sessions are 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday sessions are 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is also drop-in hockey from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday sessions are 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday sessions are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for drop-in hockey, and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for open skate.

Sunday sessions are 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Session times are subject to change. Check the schedule at toledo.oh.gov/icerink or call 419-936-2997. For information on facility rental opportunities, please call Dawn Cousino at 419-936-2700.

Admission is $4 and skate rental is $2. Senior admission is $2.50. Children under 3 skate free. An individual season pass costs $28. Seniors pay $16 for a season pass. A family season pass is $95.

