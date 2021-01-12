A special act of remembrance for Toledo State Cemeteries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo State Hospital Cemetery off Arlington received a special donation this weekend, a simple gesture of remembrance to honor the marked and unmarked graves.

In an effort to advocate for the Toledo State Hospital Cemeteries, Ottawa Hills Cemetery Park helped to make the donation for the project, providing blankets, pillows and wreaths to cover the graves. The act is to show all interred there with honor, dignity, and respect.

Especially during a pandemic, the graves are often forgotten, organizers explained, with family members unable to visit their lost loved ones.

“I thought ‘not to be forgotten’ is so important now than ever…and do what I’m doing today as a gesture,” Jim Szakovits said, General Manager of Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Graves at two of the cemeteries were covered and honored today.

