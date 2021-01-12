United Way aids with pre-registration for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 76-year old Kathy Ryan has been virtually housebound since the pandemic began. “I haven’t left my apartment in 3 months. Fortunately, I have a nice group of friends that take for me and do stuff.” Ryan says it’s not worth the risk to go out and about in the midst of the pandemic. It’s like is it worth it going out to get groceries to get COVID.

Like millions of others, Kathy is anxiously awaiting her chance to get the COVID vaccine so she can return to a more normal life. At 76 and with underlying medical conditions, she is at the top of the list for the 1B phase of vaccine distribution in the state of Ohio. She has already registered online on the health department website.

But for anyone without the ability to go online and pre-register, United Way is stepping in with help and support at 2-1-1. Wendy Pestrue is the CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo and says “Prioritize those folks who maybe don’t have access to technology. Or perhaps they have a disability they’re uncomfortable with it we have a number of folks in our community who fit in those perimeters.”

If you can register online directly with the health department, United Way is asking you to do that first. But if you need help, 2-1-1 will be kept up to date on all the latest vaccine clinic times and locations. “We are working with the health department so that we have up to date information. We are checking in constantly and we’re learning more about how the sites are going to expand and be available,” says Pestrue.

For a link to the pre-registration site at the Lucas County, Health Department click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4-yfc-8LnW1-skvXRZI1xJvPeoos7qMScwRMrKDQvVMn6eQ/viewform

