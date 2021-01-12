Advertisement

Winter Chill Out gives Cedar Point’s online ticketing a brain freeze

The event sold out within minutes this afternoon, with many customers experiencing technical errors
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point’s annual behind-the-scenes winter tour of America’s Roller Coast has once again sold out online.

This is common for the park, but this time, many guests already had tickets for their scheduled visit time in their cart, when they received error messages instead of their receipt.

This included platinum passholders like Michelle Triplett, who had the site screen open all morning, waiting to purchase her tickets.

“I picked the two tickets at the time we wanted, entered all of my information, went to the next screen, entered my credit card information, hit confirm, and was told my cart was empty,” explains Triplett. “So I jumped back out, went back and they had one time left, wasn’t the time we wanted but still, we’d be there, went through, the same thing happened.”

The tickets went on sale this afternoon at 12 p.m. eastern time.

The company posted a message to their social media pages, explaining what guests should do if they experienced difficulty with ticketing:

The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors...
The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors leaving many guests excluded.(WTVG)

All proceeds are once again going to the charity A Kid Again, and all of the time/resources/etc. are all donated by park staff and volunteers.

It is unknown at this time how many customers were affected, but anyone who received an error message while they were in the process of paying for their tickets online should click on http://cedarpoint.com/contact and follow their online form to report the issue.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Ohioans 80 or older can get COVID vaccine next week
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

AW Trail to close at I-75 for one night
Covenant Apartment fire
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus
NHA CEO Doni Miller to receive Governor’s Humanitarian Award
Honoring those buried at the State Hospital Cemetery in Toledo. A local cemetery makes a...
Honoring those interred at state hospital cemetery