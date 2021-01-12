Winter Chill Out gives Cedar Point’s online ticketing a brain freeze

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point’s annual behind-the-scenes winter tour of America’s Roller Coast has once again sold out online.

This is common for the park, but this time, many guests already had tickets for their scheduled visit time in their cart, when they received error messages instead of their receipt.

This included platinum passholders like Michelle Triplett, who had the site screen open all morning, waiting to purchase her tickets.

“I picked the two tickets at the time we wanted, entered all of my information, went to the next screen, entered my credit card information, hit confirm, and was told my cart was empty,” explains Triplett. “So I jumped back out, went back and they had one time left, wasn’t the time we wanted but still, we’d be there, went through, the same thing happened.”

The tickets went on sale this afternoon at 12 p.m. eastern time.

The company posted a message to their social media pages, explaining what guests should do if they experienced difficulty with ticketing:

The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors leaving many guests excluded. (WTVG)

All proceeds are once again going to the charity A Kid Again, and all of the time/resources/etc. are all donated by park staff and volunteers.

It is unknown at this time how many customers were affected, but anyone who received an error message while they were in the process of paying for their tickets online should click on http://cedarpoint.com/contact and follow their online form to report the issue.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.