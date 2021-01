TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road construction will force the closure of the Anthony Wayne Trail at I-75 for one night.

The northbound Trail will close beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday. The closure is to allow crews to repair the pavement on the Trail.

A detour will be posted for Collingwood Blvd. to Erie St.

