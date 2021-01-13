Downtown Tiffin earns top honors for fifth year in a row

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - One northwest Ohio town is getting some well-deserved recognition for its efforts in revitalizing its historic downtown core -- and has been doing so for the last half-decade.

Amy Reinhart has been with the City of Tiffin since 2014, serving as Director of Downtown Revitalization with the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership. She’s seen a string of successes in her time -- namely, state and national “Main Street Community” accreditation, which the city just received for the fifth year running.

“For us to receive that accreditation is a very high honor -- we’re held to a very high standard,” says Reinhart. “A nationwide network of other communities that are doing this type of work... we never have to reinvent the wheel. We have a wonderful network, and we work together to come up with the best ideas.”

“Heritage Ohio” bestows the state honor every year, with criteria so stringent that they meet their national goals almost by default: “It’s taking a look at our volunteers, our successes, our statistics and financials... it does a really deep dive into who we are, what we’re achieving, and if we’re doing it the right way.”

The multi-point approach focuses on a variety of downtown elements, from business offerings to beautification. “We look at so many factors... ‘What does downtown look like -- the buildings, the projects, alleys, and signage?’ -- but also how our businesses are doing, and we work with them for incentives and the programs they need to survive.”

5 years, $33 million, and 55 new businesses later, downtown Tiffin continues to earn top marks. “We’re putting on events, we’re bringing people downtown and promoting the great work that’s going on... but we also create an environment of collaboration where people are working together -- the city, the county, and the community.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.