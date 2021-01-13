Advertisement

Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Toledo high-rise apartment building

Crews battled a fire at a high-rise apartment building on N. Erie on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Crews battled a fire at a high-rise apartment building on N. Erie on Wednesday, Jan. 13.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An unattended cooking fire forced the evacuation early Wednesday morning of a high-rise apartment building in Toledo.

Total loss for the fire at the Covenant Apartment building in the 700 block of N. Erie is estimated at $83,000, and 18 residents are being assisted by the Red Cross after being displaced by the fire.

Toledo Fire & Rescue received several 911 calls just after 2:30 a.m. reporting black smoke on the eighth floor of the apartment building. While some residents made their way to safety, some callers said they were trapped on the eighth floor due to heavy smoke.

Crews made entry into the structure and went to the eighth floor, where they found heavy black smoke. They began forcing entry into several of the apartments and assisted occupants with their evacuation.

Attack crews made entry into one apartment and found a kitchen fire that was quickly extinguished.

Caption

Crews began ventilating the eighth floor by using electric fans, allowing residents from units on floors 1-7 to safely return to their apartments. Residents on the eighth floor have been displaced.

Smoke alarms were present and did alert.

One resident was treated at the scene for a medical condition and transported to the hospital in stable condition for further treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Ohioans 80 or older can get COVID vaccine next week
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors...
Winter Chill Out gives Cedar Point’s online ticketing a brain freeze

Latest News

AW Trail to close at I-75 for one night
Covenant Apartment fire
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus
NHA CEO Doni Miller to receive Governor’s Humanitarian Award
Honoring those buried at the State Hospital Cemetery in Toledo. A local cemetery makes a...
Honoring those interred at state hospital cemetery