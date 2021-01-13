Advertisement

Honoring those interred at state hospital cemetery

Ottawa Hills Memorial Park makes donation to those left behind
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of symbol of respect and remembrance, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park spent the afternoon on the weekend of January 8, honoring those buried at the State Hospital Cemeteries.

The general manager of Ottawa Hills Memorial Park says the cemetery donated grave blankets to those buried in the cemetery. Some of those interred at the state hospital cemeteries still have unmarked graves. Patients in the cemetary off Arlington avenue died as far back as the 1880s ranging to 1970.

Jim Szakovits says spending time placing the grave blankets is the least he can do for those who might be forgotten.

“Especially during the pandemic, when people for those family members that are left from the folks that are buried here -- if they couldn’t get out... especially that they need to be remembered during this time of year, during the holidays. I thought ‘not to be forgotten is so important now than ever.’ And do what I’m doing today as a gesture,” says Szakovits.

