Hotel Seagate to become “pocket park” by July

Gradual dismantling of the iconic downtown building will continue during the next few months.
The Hotel SeaGate is expected to be this "pocket park" by July 1st, 2021
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of Summit and Jefferson, you can still see the top of the former Hotel SeaGate, but that view won’t last for long.

Over the next few months, as the building is dismantled from the top down, the structure will become shorter and shorter until it looks like the rendering of a “pocket park” scheduled to take its place by July 1, 2021.

“The downtown master plan said that we need more greenspace, so that helps to work us toward that ultimate goal of providing more,” explained Cindy Kerr, Executive Director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District.

The Hotel SeaGate has been closed since 2009. What to do with the building was debated for years. Another hotel, Kerr says, was simply not in the cards.

“Yes, it’s iconic in its design,” she continued. “You can still see that hotel throughout the country, but unfortunately, it wasn’t going to work anymore.”

In addition to the demolition of the former Hotel SeaGate, Summit Street itself is undergoing a major roadway renovation. The adjacent SeaGate Convention Centre is also getting a multi-million dollar overhaul, and the Park Inn Hotel, which will become a Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites, is closed during a makeover of its own.

The greenspace in the footprint of the former Hotel SeaGate is set to open July 1, 2021.

“We’re planning on Summer of Friday night concerts again and fully utilizing Promenade Park. So, yes, we’re planning on a vibrant Summit Street once again,” said Kerr.

