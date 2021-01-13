January 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the low 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible tonight. Lows will be near freezing. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to middle 40s. Rain and snow showers are likely on Friday. A half inch or less of snow is possible late day. Saturday through Monday will bring periods of flurries with highs in the low to middle 30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.