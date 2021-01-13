Advertisement

January 13th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Mild
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the low 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible tonight. Lows will be near freezing. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to middle 40s. Rain and snow showers are likely on Friday. A half inch or less of snow is possible late day. Saturday through Monday will bring periods of flurries with highs in the low to middle 30s.

