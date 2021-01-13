Advertisement

Local rescue group needs more volunteers

Like many animal rescues, Planned Pethood, could use more fosters.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of rescue groups rely on foster homes to help care for animals while they’re waiting to be adopted and like most, Planned Pethood is always looking for new volunteers.

Charlotte is a good example of why the rescue needs more foster homes. The 6-year-old Lab mix has been up for adoption longer than any other dog in the rescue program right now. She loves people, snuggling, car rides, and has plenty of energy, but she’s not fond of other dogs. It’s tough to find a home-setting for her right now, because many Planned Pethood fosters care for multiple dogs.

That’s where Central Kennels comes in. She’s living there to help make sure she has the best shot at a forever home. Without this option, Charlotte would not be able to be part of the Planned Pethood program right now.

“Central Kennels is here to provide a temporary home for Charlotte,” says Rebecca Trumbull, a volunteer with Planned Pethood. “They can also help long-term if they are working on behavior issues with a dog. They step up and give us an option for dogs that otherwise may not get the help they need.”

If you’re interested in adopting Charlotte or volunteering with Planned Pethood, get connected to plannedpethood.org, or check out the rescue organization’s Facebook page.

