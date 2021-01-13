Advertisement

Maumee Police officers arrest suspects accused of breaking into dealership

Maumee police arrest four people.
Suspects accused of breaking in to car dealership
Suspects accused of breaking in to car dealership(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say there’s recently been a rash of car dealership break-ins. The latest target is Charlie’s Dodge in Maumee.

Investigators say just before the New Year several suspects stole dozens of key fobs for pricey, powerful cars and trucks. Police arrested three suspects along with a 17-year-old male for allegedly breaking in to Charlie’s Dodge. Police say the suspects shattered the front door.

“Charlie’s had camera’s inside their business and they saw individuals masked up ransacking their offices,” Maumee Police Chief David Tullis.

Officers responded to the dealership at Ford and Illinois Avenue and nearby exit routes.

“At one of the exit routes our officers saw a vehicle leave from behind a closed business that was close to Charlie’s Dodge. He stopped the vehicle due to the circumstances,” said Chief Tullis

The female driver was charged with breaking and entering. The three males are facing aggravated theft charges along with breaking and entering.

“When we have them exit out of the vehicle there were 75+ key fobs they were sitting on,” said Chief Tullis.

Chief David Tullis says these thieves are professional and organized.

“They had a phone app and the phone app cued them off and they can scan our place radios. So, they were aware that we were in route. The way we found out they were on the phone app is the officer was calling out to identify a record checks on the suspects. He heard the call come out on a phone that they had on them,” said Chief Tullis.

A dealership manager says he’s watched the surveillance video a couple of times.

“They break right in and kind of seems like they know the offices to go to,” said Charlie’s Dodge sales manager Dan Barchick.

Chief Tullis is praising his dispatcher and night officers for foiling the heist.

“It’s nice when our officers are able to make an apprehension like that and they work together as a team. That’s through their leadership on their shift,” said Chief Tullis.

The chief says another car involved in this theft got away, but they have enough information to charge the suspects.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old Ashley Sallie dies from a lethal dose of Fentanyl
A mother’s plea to reserve judgement on daughter’s overdose death goes viral
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Ohioans 80 or older can get COVID vaccine next week
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
The tickets to the park's Winter Chill Out sold out within minutes, with technical errors...
Winter Chill Out gives Cedar Point’s online ticketing a brain freeze

Latest News

AW Trail to close at I-75 for one night
Covenant Apartment fire
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus
NHA CEO Doni Miller to receive Governor’s Humanitarian Award
Honoring those buried at the State Hospital Cemetery in Toledo. A local cemetery makes a...
Honoring those interred at state hospital cemetery