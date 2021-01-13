Advertisement

New law helps ex-offenders rebuild after leaving prison

By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new bill signed by Governor Mike DeWine will give some convicted felons a fresh start. House Bill 263 helps people with nonviolent past felony convictions to obtain professional license.

When individuals leave prison and re-enter the community a lack of work is their biggest obstacle according to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

“Once I gained my criminal history it was very challenging to find a job. I had to lie on applications,” an ex-offender who asked to remain anonymous told 13abc.

That woman lost her license as a state tested nurse’s assistant. The legislation DeWine signed will remove barriers for some to have their professional licenses reinstated.

“It’s a two-edge sword - employers need employees. There’s going to be a large health care crisis coming up where they’re going to need thousands of workers down the road as people retire. This allows individuals to get into those paying jobs,” said Tom Luettke, Reentry Coordinator with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Tom Luettke is the re-entry coordinator with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. He says the new law does not apply to anyone with sex offenses or violent offenders.

“As long as it’s not a fiduciary related crime, it’s a five-year waiting period. If it is a fiduciary related crime - it’s 10 years,” said Luettke.

The new law will block boards from denying licenses based on criminal convictions, unless the board can prove that the offenses are “directly related” to the license sought.

The person we spoke with won’t be able to get her license back. She now works with offenders helping them get back on track.

“So just thinking about my own situation and what it took for me to just push past the hurdle to find a job and stick with it - it’s going to be amazing for others to do that as well.”

The new law will apply to 300 different licenses.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Badgett
Former Lake Twp. police officer arrested for violent threats aimed at D.C. Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
The Ohio State Highway Patrol
Two dead after truck crashes into Lima house
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus
Crews battled a fire at a high-rise apartment building on N. Erie on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Toledo high-rise apartment building

Latest News

One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
You can claim any unreceived funds on your taxes.
Stimulus money still on the way for millions of Americans
Toledo begins "Pothole Blitz"
Toledo begins "Pothole Blitz"
How to get your stimulus money
How to get your stimulus money
The Nutcracker taking the stage in Monroe this weekend
The Show Goes on for the Nutcracker Ballet