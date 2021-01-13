NHA CEO Doni Miller to receive Governor’s Humanitarian Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Doni Miller, the chief executive officer of the Neighborhood Health Association, will receive the Governor’s Humanitarian Award during the 36th Annual Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

The award is presented by the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, a 12-member commission that advocates Dr. King’s principles of nonviolent change and the pursuit of racial, social and economic justice. Miller will be recognized, along with six other Ohioans and one organization, during a prerecorded announcement Thursday morning.

Miller was recognized with the Ohio MLK Holiday Commission Health Equity and Awareness Award in 2016.

The full text of Miller’s nomination and award are below.

Doni Miller is Chief Executive Officer of the Neighborhood Health Association, one of the largest community health center systems in Northwest Ohio with medical and dental clinics in Lucas County. The clinics provide health services to underserved populations, predominantly Black and Latino patients. Miller has nearly three decades of experience in the health care profession, holds a law degree from the University of Toledo and is currently pursuing a Master of Laws in Health Care. In addition to managing the non-profit health association, she hosts a community action show for the Toledo ABC affiliate highlighting issues of importance to people of color and the community in general. Outside of work, Miller has been a supporter of women’s rights and inclusion for women of color, serving on a board that helps minority women entrepreneurs. Miller’s nominator applauded her work and her ability to champion the cause of Black health and wellness that has too often been overlooked. In recommending Miller for the award, her nominator cited the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who, when testifying before a meeting with the Medical Committee for Human Rights said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhuman because it results in physical death.” “Black health is finally getting some semblance of the attention it deserves, thanks to people like Doni who’ve been rallying the troops and making progress even when society didn’t take note,” said her nominator. “With health being the focus of 2020, I can think of no one more deserving than Doni for the highest award.” Miller was recognized with the Ohio MLK Holiday Commission Health Equity and Awareness Award in 2016. She is most inspired by the following quote from Nelson Mandela: “The elimination of poverty is not charity, it is justice.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.