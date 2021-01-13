Advertisement

Packo’s Express closes permanently in 2 Kroger locations

Packo's logo
Packo's logo(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Packo’s Express locations have permanently closed.

The Tony’s Packo’s offshoots were located inside of Kroger grocery stores in Perrysburg and Holland.

Those stores opened in January of 2020.

According to CEO Jimmy Harmon, the locations served as a test to see how the new model could work, but the coronavirus pandemic did not help matters.

The five other Packo’s locations will remain open.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Badgett
Former Lake Twp. police officer arrested for violent threats aimed at D.C. Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
The Ohio State Highway Patrol
Two dead after truck crashes into Lima house
Researchers at The Ohio State University have discovered a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in...
OSU researchers discover new variant of COVID-19 virus
Crews battled a fire at a high-rise apartment building on N. Erie on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Kitchen fire causes evacuation of Toledo high-rise apartment building

Latest News

One person was hospitalized after their car overturned during a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Person sent to hospital after being partially ejected during crash
You can claim any unreceived funds on your taxes.
Stimulus money still on the way for millions of Americans
Toledo begins "Pothole Blitz"
Toledo begins "Pothole Blitz"
How to get your stimulus money
How to get your stimulus money
The Nutcracker taking the stage in Monroe this weekend
The Show Goes on for the Nutcracker Ballet