Packo’s Express closes permanently in 2 Kroger locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Packo’s Express locations have permanently closed.

The Tony’s Packo’s offshoots were located inside of Kroger grocery stores in Perrysburg and Holland.

Those stores opened in January of 2020.

According to CEO Jimmy Harmon, the locations served as a test to see how the new model could work, but the coronavirus pandemic did not help matters.

The five other Packo’s locations will remain open.

