Rep. Kaptur quarantining after COVID exposure during Capitol riot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Marcy Kaptur is quarantining following possible COVID-19 exposure during last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Kaptur and her fellow members of Congress were forced to shelter in place after rioters breached the building and made their way into the House and Senate chambers where Congress was meeting to confirm the results of November’s presidential election.

“I was among the last few Members remaining in the Upper Chamber and ultimately ushered to safety by Sergeant at Arms officers and Capitol police to a secure holding area,” said Rep. Kaptur in a statement. “Inside that room, several Republicans refused to wear their masks despite pleas from colleagues, the Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker. Subsequently, three of our Members held in that room have tested positive for COVID.”

“For the safety of those around me, I am quarantining,” it continues. “Medical protocol for Covid requires that I be tested twice. I was tested two days after the exposure at the end of last week and, thankfully, the initial test results were negative. I will be tested again 10 days post exposure.”

Since the riots one week ago, three different members of the House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19. They are likewise placing the blame on their GOP counterparts who refused to wear masks while crammed into close quarters with other lawmakers and staff.

