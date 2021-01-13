The Nutcracker taking the stage in Monroe this weekend

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Christmas may be over, but for the River Raisin Centre of the Arts, their season is just beginning.

The biggest gift? Finally being able to perform live on stage for the first time since the pandemic began in March of last year.

The River Raisin Ballet Company’s 16th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet will take the stage in downtown Monroe, Michigan, this Thursday through Sunday.

The show was originally planned for the first week of December but was delayed due to the state’s COVID-19 epidemic order and health guidelines. As they say, the show must go on, but this year it comes with some health guidelines for the sugar plum fairies and the audience alike.

The cast is smaller, and all members are required to wear masks. The first three and last three of six shows will be performed by two separate 60-member ensembles.

There is a limited seating capacity of 105 audience members per show, with two of the performances being streamed online.

If the show sells out, it will only total roughly 750 seats sold as opposed to the typical 2,500.

All audience members must wear masks and have their temperature taken upon arrival. Hand sanitizer will be available, and the theatre will be sanitized after every performance.

The show has been shortened to an hour and a half runtime with no intermission. The theatre has also invested in a new ticketing system for touchless sales to customers, and the ability to seat guests safely.

However, the venue will not be able to sell concessions or tickets for their regular 50/50 drawing that is usually done during intermission.

Costumes, programs, advertising, and other fees are all costing the theatre, but the RRCA’s director Mike Trapp says local sponsors have stepped up in the venue’s time of need.

